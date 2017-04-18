It turns out there’s nothing to worry about

Want stress?Try planning an Easter Egg Hunt when the forecast is, in a word, awful.It turned out all the worrying the New Hampton Women of Today went through was for naught as their annual event at Mikkelson Park stayed remarkably dry.“My husband and I came out this morning to see if we should move it to the big parking lot [by the softball field],” New Hampton Women of Today member Rachel Holthaus said, “and that idea went out the window when we realized the puddles were way bigger there than out here [by the bandstand].”Before Saturday, though, it was a fretful week for the Women of Today. From Tuesday through Friday morning, it seemed like the rain chances just kept going up for the time of the hunt.For the complete story see the 4/18/2017 New Hampton Tribune.