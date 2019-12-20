It was brrrr, but so much fun

It was a frigid evening last Saturday for the first annual Jingle Jog n’ Roll 5K.

Temperatures dipped below 10 degrees as the runners, walkers, and “rollers” (bike riders) started out. Their routes showcased area Christmas lights, including the “This Little Light of Mine” display, decorated homes in Melrose Court, and other festive neighborhoods around town.

The event was provided by New Hampton Running Club and HUB Clubs and did not have a participation fee, only freewill donations to these clubs and This Little Light of Mine.

For more on this story see the December 17 Tribune.