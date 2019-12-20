Home / News / It was brrrr, but so much fun
A group of runners take a break from the “Jingle Jog n’ Roll 5K” to pose for a picture at the entrance of the Little Light of Mine display Saturday evening.

It was brrrr, but so much fun

Fri, 12/20/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
First-ever Jingle Jog n’ Roll 5K attracts groups of hearty runners and bicyclists
By: 
Lydia Gessner

It was a frigid evening last Saturday for the first annual Jingle Jog n’ Roll 5K. 

Temperatures dipped below 10 degrees as the runners, walkers, and “rollers” (bike riders) started out. Their routes showcased area Christmas lights, including the “This Little Light of Mine” display, decorated homes in Melrose Court, and other festive neighborhoods around town. 

The event was provided by New Hampton Running Club and HUB Clubs and did not have a participation fee, only freewill donations to these clubs and This Little Light of Mine. 

For more on this story see the December 17 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

