It will be wedding-free month at famed church

For the first time in decades, the Little Brown Church in the Vale will not conduct one single marriage ceremony this month.

“It’s been at least a month since we’ve had a wedding here,” the Rev. Drew McHolm said earlier this week, “and yes, for us, that’s a long, long time to go in between weddings. The question will be, with wedding season coming up, if we’ll be able to reopen?”

Since it was built in the 1860s, the famed Nashua church has been the home to more than 76,000 wedding ceremonies.

