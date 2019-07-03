It's going to be a fast week!

Auditions, practice and final performance all in a week is what the Nashua-Plainfield Elementary students will be doing this week with the help of two directors.

Sign up sheets were sent home with the students and auditions were held on Monday for the students who were interested in performing with the two directors from Compass Creative Dramatics from Chicago. Monday was a day for the directors Jill and Emma to meet the 45 students who were excited to be part of "The Beauty and the Beast" musical and also cast the students in parts. The rest of the week will be spent rehearsing for the musical.

This is the fifth year the school has brought in the company to have the children perform in a musical.

