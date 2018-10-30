It's more than just a Halloween parade

The young child came up to Cheri Demaray and took a long look.

“Teacher Cheri, is that really you?”

The New Hampton kindergarten teacher couldn’t help but laugh as she said, “It is. What do you think?”

“Cool.”

And maybe that’s the best word to describe New Hampton’s annual Halloween Parade that took over the downtown area for a few minutes on Saturday morning as hundreds of folks of all ages took to the streets and showed off some pretty incredible costumes.

