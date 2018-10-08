Jail security, real estate also handled Monday

The Board of Supervisors acted on jail security and real estate matters on Monday. It approved:

• A motion to spend $3,061.58 to accept quotes from Dave’s Locksmith and Angell Electric of New Hampton and Christie Door Co. of Cedar Falls to fix security flaws. These are items the county tends to “get dinged on” during the jail inspection, which is coming up in September. The changes would block an area with items that could potentially be used as weapons and block a potential escape route.

The jail inspector specifically recommended an accordion-folding gate and Christie Door Company of Cedar Falls bid $1,991 on two sections of 7-foot, 6-inch accordion style gate, excluding a lock, on which they did not bid. The jail administrator felt it was the best option and it was also the most economical, Hemann said.

Dave Gorman with Dave’s Locksmith Service of New Hampton bid $850 for one simplex, double-side push-button lockset “for the walk-in door only.”

Steve Angell with Angell Electric Inc. of New Hampton bid $220.58 for a single pole “power kill switch” to remove power from the garage door opener when moving prisoners.

Hemann recommended the two local bidders as the simplest, most practical option.

