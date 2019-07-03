Jazz Dessert Concert hits the right notes

Students grades 6-12 came together on woodwinds, brass, rhythm, piano and bass in an offbeat, ragtime sort of way while families brought in all manner of moist confections as New Hampton Community Schools presented the annual Jazz Dessert Concert and Music Boosters fundraiser on Friday.

While directing the 10-member Sixth Grade Jazz Band to open the concert, Director Jenny Adam praised the students for trying something new since “most of them are playing a different instrument than they do in band.”

A large portion of the ensemble took the encouragement to improvise short solos on “Power Trip.”

— For more on this story, see the March 5 New Hampton Tribune.