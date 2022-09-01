Jeanette Schroeder, 93

Jeanette Schroeder, age 93, of Alta Vista, IA passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Accura Healthcare in Cresco, IA with her family by her side.

Funeral arrangements will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in Elma, IA with Pastor Paula Hemann officiating. There will be a two hour visitation prior to funeral services on Wednesday. Burial will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Jeanette was born June 18, 1928, the daughter of John and Hellen (Hector) DeVries in Elma, IA. After completing her education, Jeanette worked on the family farm. A young neighboring farmer caught her eye. On January 30, 1941, Jeanette was united in marriage to Dale Schroeder. The couple made their home on a farm near Elma where they welcomed their two children, Pat and Vicki. In 1963, Jeanette and Dale moved their family to Alta Vista when they purchased Schroeder Meat Locker. They retired in the late 1980’s. In her down time, Jeanette enjoyed sewing, upholstery work, shooting pool, playing cards and games and socializing. It was said that Jeanette didn’t meet a stranger and kept young staying active. She most enjoyed spending time with her granchdilren.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Pat (Connie) Schroeder of Pine Island, MN and Vicki (Joe Huber) Halvorson of Cresco, IA her grandchildren, Jacob (Millie) Halvorson of Castle Rock, CO, Christian Trafelet of Cresco, IA, Jodee (Denny) Ungs of New Hampton, IA, Dustin (Jen) Schroeder of Pine Island, MN, Derek (Jenny) Schroeder, also of Pine Island, Dana (Emily) Schroeder of St. Charles, MN and Lindsay (Dave) Costello of Charleston, SC; 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parent, John and Hellen; her husband, Dale and her siblings.