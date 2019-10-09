Job shadowing leads to career for speech pathologist
The plan for Megan Boeding was relatively cut and dry when she was graduated from New Hampton High School in 2010.
She was going to go to college and become a teacher, but plans have a way of changing, and for Boeding, it came when she “job shadowed” a good family friend, Area Education Agency speech therapist Kathy Stochl.
“I observed her a few times, and it hit me — her occupation was really interesting,” Boeding said. “This wasn’t some kind of deal where I was in seventh grade and wanted to be a speech therapist or anything like that. But once I saw what it really entailed, I was hooked.”
