A Joyous Noel

“Take two” and “let’s go through that one more time” were just a few of the sounds which were heard as the Little Brown Church filmed its first Old Fashioned Christmas Service on Saturday evening.

Pastor Drew McHolm led the evening with his “new love,” his new Victorian hat. The congregation and many visitors, some as far away as Rochester, were in attendance to be part of the filming of the service which will be available on DVD at a later date. The evening was not all about the filming though, it was also a fun and inventive way to celebrate the holiday season and Jesus’ birth.

The Little Brown Church’s choir sang “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem” and “There Will Always be a Christmas.” Visitors joined in singing Christmas carols like “Hark, The Herald Angels Sing” and “The First Noel” to mention a few classic songs which would have been sung in the old days.

Christmas scriptures were read by Merle Cook, Julie Bell and Sonja Fisher.

