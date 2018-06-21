Judge moves murder trial

The trial of a former Alta Vista man charged in the death of his infant son will be held in Henry County this fall after a district court judge ordered a change of venue.

Zachary Paul Koehn’s first-degree murder and child endangerment trial is now set to begin on Oct. 29 in Mount Pleasant.

The 28-year-old Koehn, whose 4-month old son Sterling died in late August, and his attorneys had requested the trial be moved because they said he could not receive a fair trial in Chickasaw County because of the amount of publicity surrounding the case.

Prosecutors did not challenge the defense motion, but they did ask that the case be tried in a county with the same demographics as Chickasaw County.

