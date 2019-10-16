Home / News / Judges learn that the Pub at the Pinicon makes one tasty tenderloin
Pub at the Pinicon Manager Phil Zwanziger finishes cooking a tenderloin at the New Hamtpon restaurant.

Wed, 10/16/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
New Hampton restaurant is one of five finalists in Iowa Pork Producers Association annual statewide contest
By: 
Bob Fenske

Phil Zwanziger had no idea that the three people who came into the Pub at the Pinicon for a late lunch recently were judges for a statewide contest sponsored by the Iowa Pork Producers Association.

“I walked by a few times, asked them how everything was and didn’t even think that all three were having tenderloins,” said the manager at the popular New Hampton restaurant. “I probably should have realized something was up, but you know, we were finishing up lunch and getting ready for the rest of the day.”

Those three judges, though, liked what they ate, and earlier this month, The Pub at the Pinicon was named one of five finalists in the Pork Producers 17th annual Best Breaded Tenderloin Contest.

For more on this story see the October 15 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

