Judges learn that the Pub at the Pinicon makes one tasty tenderloin

Phil Zwanziger had no idea that the three people who came into the Pub at the Pinicon for a late lunch recently were judges for a statewide contest sponsored by the Iowa Pork Producers Association.

“I walked by a few times, asked them how everything was and didn’t even think that all three were having tenderloins,” said the manager at the popular New Hampton restaurant. “I probably should have realized something was up, but you know, we were finishing up lunch and getting ready for the rest of the day.”

Those three judges, though, liked what they ate, and earlier this month, The Pub at the Pinicon was named one of five finalists in the Pork Producers 17th annual Best Breaded Tenderloin Contest.

For more on this story see the October 15 Tribune.