July weather was dang near perfect for farmers

Fri, 08/03/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
After a tough start to growing season, agronomist says crops are shaping up nicely
Bob Fenske

Considering where farmers started this planting season, they have to be happy with where they are at as August nears.
“Right now, the crops are looking very nice, almost perfect,” ISU Extension Agronomist Terry Basol said. “We went through a lot the first couple of months, but we have a chance to bring in some really nice soybean and corn yields. … From where we started and with all the rain we got in June, I didn’t think a lot of the guys thought they’d be where they’re at right now.”
That start to the planting season was, in a word, ugly.
— For more on this story, see the Aug. 2 Nashua Reporter.

