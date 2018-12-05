Home / News / Jury finds man guilty on sex abuse charges

Jury finds man guilty on sex abuse charges

Sat, 05/12/2018 - 7:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

A jury recently found a former Chickasaw County man guilty of two counts of sexual abuse.
James Allen Mincks, 32, was found guilty of sexual abuse in the second degree and sexual abuse in the third degree by the jury, and sentencing is scheduled for 11 a.m. on June 5 at the Chickasaw County Courthouse.
First District Court Judge Richard D. Stochl filed the judgment April 24 following the jury verdict. Mincks’ address in sentencing documents was listed as Elgin.
— For more on this story, see the May 11 New Hampton Tribune.

