Just hanging at the library

It’s a quiet Wednesday noon hour at the New Hampton Public Library. Even with school canceled owing to the overnight snowstorm, traffic often doesn’t pick up until 3 p.m.

But don’t tell Leland Majewski that.

The 2-year-old is happily building a tower from translucent rainbow magnetic blocks with his mom, Connie.

“We usually try to come out every day to make it part of our routine,” Connie said. “He loves to play here because the library has a lot to offer.

