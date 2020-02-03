Home / News / Just your normal winter!
Highway 63 just north of New Hampton is free and clear of any ice and snow this past Saturday.

Just your normal winter!

Mon, 03/02/2020 - 11:08am Bob Fenske
Compared with year ago, it feels like we’re getting off easy but this is a typical season
By: 
Bob Fenske

For those who think this winter has been, well for the lack of a better word, lame, here’s the deal.

This is what a typical winter is supposed to be all about. This is, in a word, normal.

“We’re pretty close to precipitation, snowfall and temperatures,” said Jeff Boyne, a meteorologist and forecaster of the National Weather Service’s office in La Crosse, Wisconsin. “When it comes to weather, we tend to remember last year or maybe two years ago, and trust me, the last two winters haven’t been anywhere near normal.”

For more on this story see the March 3 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

