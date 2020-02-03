Just your normal winter!

For those who think this winter has been, well for the lack of a better word, lame, here’s the deal.

This is what a typical winter is supposed to be all about. This is, in a word, normal.

“We’re pretty close to precipitation, snowfall and temperatures,” said Jeff Boyne, a meteorologist and forecaster of the National Weather Service’s office in La Crosse, Wisconsin. “When it comes to weather, we tend to remember last year or maybe two years ago, and trust me, the last two winters haven’t been anywhere near normal.”

