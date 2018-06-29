Kanawha jugglers amuse, amaze library patrons

The stage presence of Mark and Christa F. Hanson was impressive as the pair from the Kanawha area clowned around to entertain nearly 100 children who attended as the New Hampton Public Library’s Story Time concluded Wednesday at the Chickasaw Events Center.

“I stopped counting at 98,” Library Director Carrie Becker said.

The performance brought smiles to the faces of most of the children present — and several parents with some puns using bigger words and concepts — and engaged children in group activities — such as standing with helmets while clubs were juggled around their heads, or each hitting a wind chime in turn for the “human xylophone” — including demonstrations of balancing a ball on a stick on one’s hand, catching a sheet of tulle with one’s face, spinning a top-shaped Frisbee on a stick, and so forth.

