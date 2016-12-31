Home / News / Kettle Campaign tops out at $11,000

Sat, 12/31/2016 - 5:00pm Brittany
Salvation Army official ecstatic with generosity of area residents
By: 
Bob Fenske

Kris Markham looked at the final number, and the tears came.If the inaugural year of the Salvation Red Kettle Campaign was a success, then the second year was a rousing triumph as the local service unit raised $11,000 in the fundraising drive that ended on Christmas Eve.“I cried, I just cried,” Markham said. “The generosity that people showed here in Chickasaw County just blows me away.”A year ago, the first-ever campaign raised $10,000, and Markham’s goal for this year was simple: Beat 2015.For the complete story see the 12/30/2016 New Hampton Tribune.

