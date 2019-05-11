Kicking off the holidays

Songs like “Jingle Bells,” “All I Want for Christmas is You” and “Mary Did You Know?” carried down Main Street as shoppers bustled in and out of stores and up and down the sidewalks during Saturday’s Holiday Open House.

Transitioning from Halloween over to Thanksgiving and Christmas in a mere 37 hours is no easy task, but one business in New Hampton managed to pull it off in extravagantly festive fashion.

Pocketful of Poises owner Kayla Smith describes how she and her business got ready in time.

“Last year we decorated the weekend before but we had a couple of events last weekend so we did not do that. This year we closed Thursday and Friday and worked on switching the store. We put curtains up and we had a bunch of people say they were super excited to see them drop.”

For more on this story see the November 5 Tribune.