Kicking it off just right

Let’s face it, a fire station is pretty much like a candy store to children.

If you wanted proof, you should have been at the New Hampton Fire Department Open House on Saturday, where kids proudly wore their fire “helmets,” climbed in and out of fire trucks and got a chance to knock down a few bowling pins with a fire hose.

“Basically, it’s a great way to say thank you for all the support we receive from the community,” firefighter Nick Jurgensen said, “and, you’re right, the kids love it, but I think the adults are having a good time, too.”

