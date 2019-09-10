Home / News / Kicking it off just right
New Hampton Rotary Club members Kris Markham and Bill Riley work a “booth” in which the club gave away free fire extinguishers to area residents during Saturday’s New Hampton Fire Department’s Open House.

Kicking it off just right

Wed, 10/09/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Open house has something for everyone, including fire extinguishers
By: 
Bob Fenske

Let’s face it, a fire station is pretty much like a candy store to children.

If you wanted proof, you should have been at the New Hampton Fire Department Open House on Saturday, where kids proudly wore their fire “helmets,” climbed in and out of fire trucks and got a chance to knock down a few bowling pins with a fire hose.

“Basically, it’s a great way to say thank you for all the support we receive from the community,” firefighter Nick Jurgensen said, “and, you’re right, the kids love it, but I think the adults are having a good time, too.”

For more on this story see the October 8 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

