Kids get a chance to see ‘Disney princesses’

The “princesses” pose with the children who attended the Build a Better World program that was held at the Nashua Public Library.

Thu, 08/03/2017 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

 

“Disney Princesses” Anna, Elsa and Cinderella were excited to be able to read to area children for the Build a Better World reading program on Monday morning at the Nashua Public Library.
The Nashua Public Library hosted the Build a Better World reading program on Monday mornings in July teaching children how to make the world a better place for everyone. 
Each week, volunteers would speak to the children about construction, growing fruits and vegetables, animals building their homes and farming.
