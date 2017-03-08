Kids get a chance to see ‘Disney princesses’

“Disney Princesses” Anna, Elsa and Cinderella were excited to be able to read to area children for the Build a Better World reading program on Monday morning at the Nashua Public Library.

The Nashua Public Library hosted the Build a Better World reading program on Monday mornings in July teaching children how to make the world a better place for everyone.

Each week, volunteers would speak to the children about construction, growing fruits and vegetables, animals building their homes and farming.

— For more on this story, see the Aug. 3 Reporter