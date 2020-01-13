Home / News / A kindergartner’s life
St. Joseph Community School kindergarten students work on a variety of projects with their iPads in teacher Jill Flugum’s classroom last week.

A kindergartner’s life

Mon, 01/13/2020 - 11:40am Bob Fenske
A lot goes on during a typical day in any kindergarten room, including Jill Flugum’s
By: 
Lydia Gessner

Jill Flugum’s day begins at 7:45 a.m. when she readies her classroom and herself for her day as a kindergarten teacher at St. Joseph Community School. 

All is quiet in the room, but she knows the silence won’t last long, and after gathering with her colleagues for a prayer and a brief meeting, life gets hectic.

By 8:10 a.m. the day has officially begun as her 18 students flood into her classroom in a bundle of 5- and 6-year-old energy. 

For more on this story see the January 14 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here