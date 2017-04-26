King lauds firm, takes on critics

The elephant head hanging in the Croell Redi-Mix corporate office caught Steve King’s attention almost immediately Friday morning.“You don’t have a donkey here,” he asked Kurt Croell with laugh, “because I really like the elephant.”King, of course, is a Republican congressman who has represented Iowa for more than 16 years, and the elephant is the symbol of his party while the donkey is the symbol for Democrats who have, to put it mildly, disdain for King.And while spotting the elephant provided a light moment Friday, King was serious when it came to touting the construction company based in New Hampton that employs 800 people in seven states.For the complete story see the 4/25/2017 New Hampton Tribune.