King, queen to lead Frederika’s big celebration

While many town celebrations have grand marshals, Frederika does things a little differently. It has a king and a queen to represent its town and lead the annual parade.

And just what does the royalty — this year it’s Shirley Mack and Sylvan Mutschler — have to do to be selected?

Live a long time.

“We usually have tried to go with the oldest male and female,” said event committee member Patti Brandenburg. “If they’re willing and able to do it.”

And the duo of Mack and Mutschler will be presiding over a bigger celebration than most, as it’s Frederika’s 125th birthday.

Of all the events going on during the July 2-4 party — and there’s a lot of them — what Mack is looking forward to the most is seeing Mollie B and the Jim Busta Band, an area favorite among polka fans that will be performing Saturday night at 6 p.m.

It’s one of two bands, says mayor Duane Meihost. The other, D’Z Guyz Band with Sister Kris is Sunday at 7:30 p.m. “They are from Waterloo and play country, rock and jazz,” said Meihost.

The celebration will make use of the Wapsie River that runs through Frederika, the town billed as “The Gem of the Wapsie.”

