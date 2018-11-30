Kinnick film based on area native’s book
Fri, 11/30/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
James Grob
Eighty years after he won the Heisman Trophy, the story of Iowa Hawkeye football legend Nile Kinnick will be told on the silver screen, thanks in large part to a native of Charles City.
“It’s kind of a dream come true,” said author Tom Lidd.
Lidd, a former Charles City resident and lifelong Hawkeye fan, is a retired insurance agent who now lives in Cedar Rapids. In 2008, he published a historical novel about Kinnick, simply entitled “Nile.”
