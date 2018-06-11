Koehn blames mother

Zachary Paul Koehn took the stand Friday to challenge charges he is responsible for his infant son’s death from neglect in 2017.

Charged with murder and child endangerment causing death, Koehn, 29, of Alta Vista, said he had entrusted the care of young Sterling Koehn to the child’s mother, Cheyanne Harris, who is being tried separately.

“I put my trust in the wrong person,” Koehn said more than once as jurors listened. Dressed in a white shirt, he maintained his composure as he testified about Sterling’s birth in May 2017, his own schedule driving a truck and his observations in the last days of the baby’s life.

