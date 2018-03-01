Koehn granted continuance in murder trial

Zachary Koehn has been granted a continuance in his murder trial.

The Alta Vista man is accused of killing his infant son last August.

He had been scheduled to go on trial Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death. On Tuesday, Judge Richard Stochl granted a defense motion to delay trial.

The new trial date has been set for March 20 in Chickasaw County District Court in New Hampton.

Defense attorney Steve Drahozal had asked for the delay to allow for more time to prepare for trial. The state didn’t resist the request, and Koehn, age 28, waived his speedy trial rights in December.

Also charged in the case is the child’s mother, Cheyanne Renae Harris, 20. Her trial is tentatively set for Jan. 31, but she has since waived her speedy trial rights.

Four-month-old Sterling Koehn was found dead in a child seat at the couple’s Alta Vista apartment on Aug. 30. Authorities said the evidence at the scene contradicted the parent’s account of what happened, and forensic evidence showed the infant hadn’t been changed, bathed or moved from the seat in at least a week.