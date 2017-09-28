Home / News / Kout, Reicks crowned at Turkey Valley
Representing Turkey Valley this year is Cale Reicks and Ashton Kout.

Kout, Reicks crowned at Turkey Valley

Thu, 09/28/2017 - 10:16pm Dorothy
Royalty announced before Trojan volleyball win
By: 
Dorothy Huber

     Since Turkey Valley won't be having a Homecoming football game this Friday — Central forfeited due to a lack of healthy players — the queen was crowned an evening sooner than usual.

     Prior to a Trojan volleyball match against Postville, Ashton Kout was selected as the 2017 Homecoming Queen and Cale Reicks as the King. Kout is the daughter of Leo and Paula Kout and Reicks is the son of Tim and Paula Reicks.

     Turkey Valley capped the celebration by winning the match in straight sets over the Pirates.

