Ladies have their day!

This New Hampton Ladies Day did not disappoint as there was a variety of things to do on Saturday throughout the town.Along with all the great sales around town there were demonstrations to be scene as well.Morris Landscaping and Garden Center had a great turnout at their morning potting class while Quilter’s Window had a quilter from Charles City showing off her work. Rapid Printers once again had a card making class.One of which was a fitness dance class held by New Hampton Dance Team Coach Emma Schwickerath at the ISU Extension Office.Emma and Bobby Schwickerath are proud to annouce the opening of a dance studio on May 6.Ladies of course started out their day by grabbing bags at the New Horizon-Chamber office on Main Street. The 100 bags were given out by about 9:30 a.m. to shoppers.