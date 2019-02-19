Home / News / Landfill may be closed but still must be maintained

Landfill may be closed but still must be maintained

Tue, 02/19/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Board learns county may be able to accelerate the ‘30-year closure’
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

A former landfill may be closed but it still has to be maintained.
The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors last week approved an Iowa Department of Natural Resources permit for treatment agreement and supplemental user agreement on landfill leachate with the city of Fredericksburg.
The city approved both agreements and has now signed them.
The permit was approved unanimously.
An agreement tells the DNR that the Fredericksburg wastewater facility is handling the leachate that is taken out of that closed landfill, Sanitarian Staci Schutte said. 
