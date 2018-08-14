Landfill undergoes ‘remodeling’ as it prepares another ‘cell’

Just like the mail, the garbage never stops.

It’s a reality that the Floyd–Mitchell–Chickasaw Landfill near Elma faces on a daily basis.

The landfill is ready to open some more ground in what is a race against time and accumulation of refuse that ranges anywhere from sofas to dead animal carcases — but definitely no TVs or tires.

The regional sanitary landfill, which sits just inside the Howard County line, opened in 1973. It features 200 acres of tillable ground — 365 acres all told if you include its ponds.

— For more on this story, see the Aug. 14 New Hampton Tribune.