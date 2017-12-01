Lantz earns Eagle Scout honor status

Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Boy Scouting program of the Boy Scouts of America. Only four percent of Boy Scouts are granted this rank after a lengthy review process.Tyler Lantz, a senior at Nashua-Plainfield recently attained the Eagle Scout rank. Tyler joined the Cub Scouts when he was in second grade. He enjoyed the camps that his troop would host. “Since we were young we couldn’t go to over-night camps. We would host day camps and have fishing tournaments,” said Lantz. Tyler’s love for scouts grew. He became a boy scout when he was in fifth grade. “I knew I would work to be an Eagle Scout,” he said. Tyler belongs to the Winnebago Council Twin Rivers District Troop. Summers are taken off except for camps. During the school year the troop meets twice a month at either the Boy Scout Cabin or at their troop leader’s house. They discuss merit badges, get their popcorn fundraiser kicked off, and make life-long friends.For the complete story see the 1/12/2017 Nashua Reporter.