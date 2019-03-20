The Last Dance

Emma Schwickerath made it through her fifth Dance Showcase Saturday night but not without a few — OK, maybe a lot — tears.

“It’s always hard for me, especially because I know this is the last time the seniors will dance with us,” the New Hampton dance team coach said. “So before we go out with the seniors, I have my moment with the team and cry it out. It doesn’t mean I won’t cry out there, but a least I won’t be babbling.”

And the coach isn’t the only one who cries every year at the Dance Showcase; so, too, do the seniors.

“It was emotional,” dance team captain Jenna Murray said Sunday, the day after she danced for the last time as a New Hampton student.

— For more on this story, see the March 19 New Hampton Tribune.