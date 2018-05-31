Home / News / Last day in more ways than one

Last day in more ways than one

Thu, 05/31/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Final day with students brings variety of emotions for retiring teacher

Though she will continue to sub, Lynn Ries finished her 40th year of teaching for the New Hampton Community Schools on Friday.
“Sometimes you feel like you’re not making any progress ... But then you assess them and it’s like, ‘Wow!’” Ries said.
Her kindergartners shared what they learned this year.
— For more on this story, see the May 29 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

