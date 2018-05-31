Last day in more ways than one
Thu, 05/31/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Final day with students brings variety of emotions for retiring teacher
Though she will continue to sub, Lynn Ries finished her 40th year of teaching for the New Hampton Community Schools on Friday.
“Sometimes you feel like you’re not making any progress ... But then you assess them and it’s like, ‘Wow!’” Ries said.
Her kindergartners shared what they learned this year.
