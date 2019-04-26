Late Season Winter Storm Could Impact Travel Saturday

The National Weather Service is warning that a band of heavy snow is forecast to fall as far south as Chickasaw County from Saturday morning into Saturday evening.

This band could potentially produce 4 to 9 inches of snow and winds up to 35 mph. Hourly snow rates could be in the 1 to 2 inch per hour range at times. If this occurs, a slushy snow accumulation would make travel difficult.

Confidence is high on the timing of this system. However, the exact location of the band and snowfall amounts may change.

For details, visit weather.gov.