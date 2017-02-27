Laundromat will return to New Hampton

New Hampton will once again have a laundromat in town with Roger Dreckman, owner of the laundromat located just outside of Lawler, stepping up and bringing his knowledge to town.New Hampton Economic Development Director Tammy Robinson said she had been working with several different prospects on the topic of a laundromat and she had looked at several different locations for the business.The previous laundromat in New Hampton was purchased by Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and is being renovated to be their crematorium.“I have gotten several calls about residents missing our laundromat,” said Robinson.However, no one knew that a laundromat would have to have a concrete floor and not just any downtown building could become a laundromat until Dreckman stepped in.“He knows what he is doing,” said Robinson. “It certainly makes me feel better.”Dreckman said he took the opportunity to help the community because New Hampton does have a need for a laundromat. He currently owns the building located on the corner of South Walnut and West Spring Street. It currently is a car service building, car wash and empty building which will be used and expanded on to create the laundromat.This project cost quickly escalated with the need of bringing water lines big enough to support the business to that corner.Robinson went to the New Hampton Municipal Light Plant for assistance who approved a $5,000 grant and will also do some labor.For the complete story see the 2/24/2017 New Hampton Tribune.