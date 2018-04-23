Lawler contractor wins bid for box culvert

A Lawler contractor will replace a 1964 box culvert south of New Hampton.

The Chickasaw County Supervisors approved the apparent low bid of $191,260 from Blazek Corp. of Lawler on Monday, April 16, on a motion from Dan Carolan, whose home District 5 includes Lawler. This bid and the second-place bid from a Reinbeck area competitor both fell within the engineer’s budget estimate for the project.

— For more on this story see the April 20 New Hampton Tribune.