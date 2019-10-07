Home / News / Lawler Lions hope to give Croell Park needed facelift
A couple of kids relax at Lawler's Croell Park, which soon will get an update, courtesy of the Lawler Lions Club.

Lawler Lions hope to give Croell Park needed facelift

Wed, 07/10/2019
Service club wants to ‘modernize’ popular park
Bob Fenske

The Lawler Lions Club is at it again.

The service club that has donated thousands of dollars, including more than $30,000 in scholarships to Turkey Valley High School students, has a new project on its plate, modernizing Lawler’s Croell Park.

“There’s always people there, and it doesn’t have a lot of amenities,” Lions Club member Roger Dreckman said, “so we thought, let’s do this. We’ve always had such great support from the community, and we’re already seeing that with this project.”

For more on this story see the July 9 Tribune.

