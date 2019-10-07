Lawler Lions hope to give Croell Park needed facelift

The Lawler Lions Club is at it again.

The service club that has donated thousands of dollars, including more than $30,000 in scholarships to Turkey Valley High School students, has a new project on its plate, modernizing Lawler’s Croell Park.

“There’s always people there, and it doesn’t have a lot of amenities,” Lions Club member Roger Dreckman said, “so we thought, let’s do this. We’ve always had such great support from the community, and we’re already seeing that with this project.”

