Lawler Lions ready for Cowboy Poetry

Carla Dreckman admits she’s almost like a little kid again, although instead of being excited for Christmas morning, the Lawler Lions Club member can’t wait for Cowboy Poetry this weekend.

“It’s going very well, and I think now we’re just so ready to welcome people to the event,” Dreckman said. “It’s been a whirlwind, but it’s been really good and we can’t thank people and our sponsors for their overwhelming support.”

The Lions Club is taking over the two-day event that New Hampton residents Gerry and Marilee Mishak coordinated for 13 years, and this year’s shows — which will feature cowboy poets Brooke Turner, Angela Meyer and Dean Marten — will be held Friday and Saturday evenings at the Starlite Ballroom in Lawler.

