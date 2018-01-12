Lawler Lions to take over Cowboy Poetry

When Gerry and Marilee Mishak announced last year that the time had come for them to “give up” Cowboy Poetry, an event the New Hampton couple has coordinated for the past 13 years, the members of the Lawler Lions Club knew what they had to do.

“Oh, this was way too important an event for Lawler for us not to step in and do what we can,” Lions Club member Carla Dreckman said. “It brings so many people to town and it’s supported so many good causes over the years.”

What made it easier for the Lions was the fact that the Mishaks were more than willing to “mentor” the new Cowboy Poetry organizers, and so on the last Friday and Saturday of January, the cowboys are returning to Lawler to share their music and stories at the Starlite Ballroom.

— For more on this story, see the Nov. 30 New Hampton Tribune.