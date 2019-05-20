Lawler to mark Memorial Day with Mass, program

Lawler will mark Memorial Day on May 27 with two events — a Mass and the annual program and ceremony.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church will hold a Mass at 9 on the morning of the holiday, and coffee and rolls will be served following the service.

At 11 a.m., the Memorial Day program and ceremony will be held at Veteran's Memorial Park in Lawler. Craig Laures will be the keynote speaker as veterans and area residents honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifices for their nation.

The park is on the north side of Highway 24 and was the first veteran's monument built in Chickasaw County.