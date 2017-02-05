Lawler prepares for RAGBRAI

Lawler began planning its RAGBRAI gathering with an informational planning meeting last week.Piggy backing off of the Lawler Irish Fest committee theme this year, Lawler’s RAGBRAI theme will be, “Get Lucky In Lawler.”Being the next stop after New Hampton, Lawler’s route has riders coming to town by way of Highway 24, getting off the highway on McHugh Street, turning on to Grove Street and getting back on Highway 24 after passing by the ball diamond park.The Lawler RAGBRAI committee currently consists of City Council member John Izer, community members Roger Dreckman and Mary Kay Gruenberg and Lawler Fire Chief Eric Fibikar.The committee has worked to make this event a positive for everyone by sending out letters to community members and addressing anyone’s concerns.For the complete story see the 5/2/2017 New Hampton Tribune.