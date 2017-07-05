Lawler wants to make tracks safer

After multiple accidents dealing with the train tracks over the years, Lawler has the chance to install cross arms and lights on three streets with railroad crossings.At the Lawler City Council’s April meeting the councilmembers discussed the option of having cross arms and lights be installed at the intersections of Depot Street, Lincoln Street and Benz Street at the railroad crossings.The Iowa Department of Transportation will pay 90 percent of the cost through a grant the city council can apply for and the Canadian Pacific Railroad Company has agreed to pay the remaining 10 percent with permanent road closures of Center Street and Brush Street.The city’s cost of this project would be barricades and signage.For the complete story see the 5/5/2017 New Hampton Tribune.