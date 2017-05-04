Home / News / Lawmaker expresses frustration with session

Wed, 04/05/2017 - 5:00am Brittany
Prichard tells forum budget will be ‘tough’
By: 
Bob Fenske

It has been a difficult legislative session for State Rep. Todd Prichard, but it’s about to get a whole lot tougher for the Charles City Democrat.“There’s just no other way to put it, the budget is going to be tough,” Prichard told a group gathered for a legislative forum hosted by Chickasaw County Farm Bureau Saturday morning. “It’s not pretty, and in some ways, we have only ourselves to blame.’Prichard, as he has done at the two previous forums held during the 2017 session of the Legislature, blamed tax credits for the state’s budget woes. For the complete story see the 4/4/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

