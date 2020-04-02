Lawmakers cover plenty of ground

They may be from different parties and serve in different chambers, but State Sen. Waylon Brown, R-St. Ansgar, and State Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, agreed on a number of issues during the first Chickasaw County Farm Bureau legislative forum that was held Saturday in New Hampton.

Both lawmakers who represent Chickasaw County in the Iowa Legislature said Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Invest in Iowa initiative is going to take some time, like a lot of time.

“I’ve been through two major tax reform policies — one in 2013 and one in ’17,” Prichard said, “and what the governor is proposing is bigger than those two combined.”

