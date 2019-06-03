Lawmakers dive into issues

Say this about the two men who represent Chickasaw County in the Iowa Legislature, they cover a lot of ground each month at the Chickasaw County Farm Bureau’s legislative forums.

And Saturday was no exception as State Sen. Waylon Brown, R-St. Ansgar, and State Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, touched on a number of issues during the monthly visit to New Hampton.

“I think one of the things I really like about this forum is that we always get a group of people who may not always agree with either Todd or me,” Brown said after the meeting, “but it’s always respectful. The discussions we have here are really good, and I think they help both of us.”

