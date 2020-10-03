Lawmakers lagging behind in ’20

The two men who represent Chickasaw County in the Iowa Legislature don’t have a lot of confidence that lawmakers will finish their work on time in 2020.

Both State Sen. Waylon Brown, R-St. Ansgar, and State Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, told those who attended a Chickasaw County Farm Bureau legislative forum Saturday that the chances the Legislature will wrap up its session by April 21 are slim.

“How does working into June sound, Todd? Seriously, we’re behind,” Brown said, and Prichard held out hope that the Legislature could be done with its work by May.

