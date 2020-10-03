Home / News / Lawmakers lagging behind in ’20
State Sen. Waylon Brown (left), R-St. Ansgar, makes a point as his House counterpart, State Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, listens during the monthly Chickasaw County Farm Bureau legislative forum that was held this past Saturday in New Hampton.

Lawmakers lagging behind in ’20

Tue, 03/10/2020 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Brown, Prichard say they’re not sure governor’s initiative will pass this session
By: 
Bob Fenske

The two men who represent Chickasaw County in the Iowa Legislature don’t have a lot of confidence that lawmakers will finish their work on time in 2020.

Both State Sen. Waylon Brown, R-St. Ansgar, and State Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, told those who attended a Chickasaw County Farm Bureau legislative forum Saturday that the chances the Legislature will wrap up its session by April 21 are slim.

“How does working into June sound, Todd? Seriously, we’re behind,” Brown said, and Prichard held out hope that the Legislature could be done with its work by May.

For more on this story see the March 10 Tribune.

