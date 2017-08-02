Home / News / Lawmakers: Legislative session off to a slow start

Lawmakers: Legislative session off to a slow start

Wed, 02/08/2017 - 5:00am Brittany
By: 
Bob Fenske

The two lawmakers who represent Chickasaw County in the Iowa Legislature may come from different political parties, but they expressed plenty of agreement Saturday during a legislative forum.State Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, and State Sen. Waylon Brown, R-St. Ansgar, told a large crowd gathered at the Chickasaw County Farm Bureau office that they have several of the same goals when it comes to funding education, working on the state’s water quality issues and taking a look at Iowa’s tax credits.And both agreed that the 2017 session is off to the slow start, despite the fact that this is the first time in eight years that control of the House of Representatives, State Senate and the gubernatorial mansion is held by one party.For the complete story see the 2/7/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

