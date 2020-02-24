Home / News / Leading the Grand March
New Hampton native Bill Roths walks down the mat as one of the two grand marshals who led the traditional Grand March before the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament Saturday night in Des Moines.

Leading the Grand March

Mon, 02/24/2020 - 10:18am Bob Fenske
New Hampton native, officiating legend continues to give back to sport he loves
By: 
Bob Fenske

Fifty years ago, Bill Roths wrestled at the state tournament as a New Hampton High School senior.

Twenty-five years ago, Roths sang a rousing rendition of the National Anthem before the 1995 state tournament finals.

And Saturday night, Roths joined another legendary wrestling official, Doug Manley, to lead the best tradition in Iowa high school sports — the state wrestling tournament grand march.

For more on this story see the February 25 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here