Leading the Grand March

Fifty years ago, Bill Roths wrestled at the state tournament as a New Hampton High School senior.

Twenty-five years ago, Roths sang a rousing rendition of the National Anthem before the 1995 state tournament finals.

And Saturday night, Roths joined another legendary wrestling official, Doug Manley, to lead the best tradition in Iowa high school sports — the state wrestling tournament grand march.

