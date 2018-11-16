Home / News / Learn of war correspondent life in talk at Nashua Public Library

Learn of war correspondent life in talk at Nashua Public Library

Fri, 11/16/2018 - 1:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

Reporting takes some journalists many different places across the world to cover the numerous stories breaking daily. Everyone finds interest in some kind of news whether it is a birth of a baby or political upheaval
overseas.
The latter will be the topic as KXEL Radio General Manager Jeff Stein presents “From the Battlefront to the Home front: Iowa Broadcasters Go To War” at the Nashua Public Library on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. This hour-long presentation will show the bravery of American military members including reports done by Iowa-based broadcasters on the scene.
— For more on this story, see the Nov. 16 New Hampton Tribune and Nov. 15 Nashua Reporter.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here