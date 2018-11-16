Learn of war correspondent life in talk at Nashua Public Library

Reporting takes some journalists many different places across the world to cover the numerous stories breaking daily. Everyone finds interest in some kind of news whether it is a birth of a baby or political upheaval

overseas.

The latter will be the topic as KXEL Radio General Manager Jeff Stein presents “From the Battlefront to the Home front: Iowa Broadcasters Go To War” at the Nashua Public Library on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. This hour-long presentation will show the bravery of American military members including reports done by Iowa-based broadcasters on the scene.

